The Venezuelanalysis Podcast Episode 11: The New Horizon of Venezuela-Colombia Relations

We look at the restoration of diplomatic and economic relations between Venezuela and Colombia in our latest podcast episode.

President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and President Gustavo Petro of Colombia announced that the border between the two countries, after being closed for years, will officially reopen on September 26.

The decision to reopen the border represents yet another step in the restoration of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia following the arrival of Petro to the presidency, as the two neighbors work to turn back the clock on years of strained relations under previous administrations.

This latest move is not only symbolic but also represents a significant opportunity for economic development that wasn’t possible before. The issue is whether this economic activity (Caracas estimates border trade will reach US $2 billion in the near future) will translate into improvements in the well-being of people on both sides of the border.

Host José Luis Granados Ceja is joined by VA writer Andreína Chávez to talk about the the two countries shared history; and to speak about the new horizon for the Venezuela-Colombia relationship, we interview Enrique Acosta, a researcher with the Center for Research and Border Studies.

Song credits

Embandolaos - Los Caimanes Negros

Carmen Julia - En una sola bandera

 

