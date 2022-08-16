The Venezuelanalysis Podcast Episode 10: The Worker Takeover of the Means of Production

From the occupation of land by landless campesinos to the redistribution of the country’s resources, the class struggle in Venezuela takes many forms. But one of its clearest expressions is the efforts by workers to seize control of the means of production directly.

In the tenth episode of the Venezuelanalysis Podcast, the subject is workers' control. We look at the history of these struggles to democratize factories and workplaces, their characteristics and the challenges they face.

Host José Luis Granados Ceja is joined by VA writer/analyst Cira Pascual Marquina and by Sergio Requena, a worker spokesperson who has been deeply involved in worker control experiment in Venezuela.

Song credits

Embandolaos - Los Caimanes Negros

Alí Primera - América Latina Obrera