The Venezuelanalysis Podcast Episode 09: The Praxis of Hugo Chávez

Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías, born July 28 1954, is undoubtedly the most important figure in modern Venezuelan history. Former Uruguayan President Pepe Mujica, upon hearing news of Chávez’s death on March 5th, 2013, said: "I met Che, I met Mao, but I can say this man is a character who broke the mold.

In the ninth Venezuelanalysis Podcast episode, we go over Chávez's revolutionary legacy. More than a president, he was a teacher, a political scientist, a soldier, a visionary, a powerful orator, and a man profoundly committed to the well-being of the Venezuelan people.

Podcast host José Luís Granados Ceja talks to fellow VA member Andreína Chávez and to political science professor Chris Gilbert about the Bolivarian Process, the transition towards socialism and lots more.

