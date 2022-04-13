The Venezuelanalysis Podcast Episode 07: Venezuela, Russia and the Geopolitical Shift

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has upended the previously existing geopolitical order. With mid-term elections looming and rising energy costs inside the US as a result of the conflict and the subsequent ban of Russian oil imports, the White House was left scrambling.

This global scenario led Washington to abandon its years-long strategy of pretending that Juan Guaidó was president and forced high-level members of Biden’s team to finally sit down with the real President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

In this episode, we’re going to take a look at the fallout of the visit by a high-level White House delegation to Venezuela, spurred on by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as the implications of this political moment for Venezuela and the region.

We also feature Venezuelan journalist and professor Sergio Rodríguez Gelfenstein, who speaks to us about the struggle against imperialism in a context of declining US hegemony, as well as the prospects for regional integration in Latin America in an era that some have called “new cold war”.

Song credits:

Embandolaos - Los Caimanes Negros

Javier Marin - Llanto

Lloviznando Cantos - 11 de abril 2002