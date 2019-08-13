Audio & Podcasts

The US Embargo and Its Effects on Venezuela

VA writers Lucas Koerner and Paul Dobson joined By Any Means Necessary to discuss the latest developments in Venezuela.

With the Trump administration escalating sanctions into a full-fledged embargo, the goal is to increase the suffering of the Venezuelan population so as to trigger regime change. VA writers Lucas Koerner and Paul Dobson joined Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon on By Any Means Necessary to discuss the measures, their consequences, possible responses and solidarity, as well as its implications for the internal political dynamics in Venezuela.

