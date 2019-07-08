Understanding the Global North's Disinformation War Against Venezuela

Fairness and Accuracy in reporting did a study a few months ago that showed zero percent of elite, mainstream media pundits talking about Venezuela opposed regime change. Not even in a totalitarian regime could you so efficiently achieve this lock-step conformity to ideological orthodoxy with regard to regime change that the US media regularly performs.

Live from Caracas, journalist Lucas Koerner reports on the corporate disinformation campaign aimed at Venezuela - as the newsmedia of the Global North unify in support of regime change against a democratically elected government, and in silence toward the deadly US sanctions killing thousands of Venezuelans, their collective role in the maintenance and promotion of imperial ideology remains a story they'll never cover.

Together with VA's Ricardo Vaz, Lucas wrote the article There’s Far More Diversity in Venezuela’s ‘Muzzled’ Media Than in US Corporate Press for FAIR.