Truth and Lies in the US Dirty War Against Venezuela

Yes, the Democrats oppose sanctions, but they still agree that the US needs to oust Nicolás Maduro. The Republicans go even further and put the military option on the table. So the only position that we can have is to oppose the US effort to topple this government, to oppose this threat of war, and to demand an immediate end of sanctions. It's not our place to be pontificating about holding 'free and fair elections' if the objective conditions render them impossible.