Trump & Allies Launch Coup Effort Against Venezuelan Government

January 23 was a hectic day in Venezuela, with opposition leader Juan Guaido, current president of the National Assembly, swearing himself in as "interim president" of Venezuela. Guaido's move was immediately endorsed by the Trump administration and several US-allied governments in Latin America.

VA's Lucas Koerner and Paul Dobson joined Brian Becker, John Kiriakou and Walter Smolarek on Sputnik's "Loud and Clear" podcast to try and make sense of this significant escalation of the political crisis in Venezuela.