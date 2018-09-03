Audio

Empire Files Under Siege: Abby Martin and Mike Prysner Speak with Freedom Now and Venezuelanalysis

Abby Martin and Mike Prysner condemn the US war machine, economic sanctions and corporate media propaganda against Venezuela in conversation with VA and Freedom Now. 

By Freedom Now and Venezuelanalysis
Tags
Empire Filesinternational solidaritycorporate mediaanti-sanctions campaign
Short URL
Empire Files speaks with Freedom Now and Venezuelanalysis - September 1 2018
Download

Listen in as Abby Martin and Mike Prysner of The Empire Files share with VA's Jeanette Charles and Freedom Now's Tej Grewall about the program's unexpected halt in production due to US sanctions. Martin and Prysner urge international solidarity activists and grassroots movements globally, especially in the US and Global North, to defend Venezuela's right to national sovereignty and self-determination.  Their interview sheds light on the need for independent media outlets challenging the US war and media machine as more organizations face social media crackdowns and censorship. 

Check out the program here (interview begins at 19:50). 

Creative Commons LicenceThis work is licensed under a Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives Creative Commons license