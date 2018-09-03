Empire Files Under Siege: Abby Martin and Mike Prysner Speak with Freedom Now and Venezuelanalysis

Listen in as Abby Martin and Mike Prysner of The Empire Files share with VA's Jeanette Charles and Freedom Now's Tej Grewall about the program's unexpected halt in production due to US sanctions. Martin and Prysner urge international solidarity activists and grassroots movements globally, especially in the US and Global North, to defend Venezuela's right to national sovereignty and self-determination. Their interview sheds light on the need for independent media outlets challenging the US war and media machine as more organizations face social media crackdowns and censorship.

Check out the program here (interview begins at 19:50).