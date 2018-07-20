Ear to the Ground Podcast #6: What Is Going On with the Venezuelan Economy?

The international corporate media circulates a wide range of information and rumors about the current economic situation in Venezuela which can be difficult to navigate without a broader understanding of the macroeconomic issues Venezuela faces today. In this podcast of Ear To The Ground, VA's Jeanette Charles teams up with our writer Cira Pascual Marquina and VA co-founder Gregory Wilpert to tackle some of the challenging questions about the Carribean country's critical economic situation, delving into the roots of the problem, how it affects the daily lives of Venezuelans, and analyzing the possible roads for economic recovery.

