Debate with George Ciccariello-Maher & Moises Naim on Venezuela’s Protests

By KQED Radio, March 22nd 2014

  • Length: 28:00 minutes (12.82 MB)
  • Format: MP3 Mono 44kHz 64Kbps (CBR)

At least 29 people have died in Venezuela in clashes between the government and opposition groups. Violence between police and those protesting high crime, inflation and shortage of supplies under President Nicolas Maduro have been escalating since last month. A KQED radio debate.

Host: Michael Krasny

Guests:

• George Ciccariello-Maher, assistant professor in the Department of History and Politics at Drexel University in Philadelphia and author of "We Created Chavez: A People's History of the Venezuelan Revolution"
• Moises Naim, senior associate for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, former editor of the Foreign Policy Journal and author of "The End of Power"
• William Neuman, Andes region correspondent for The New York Times