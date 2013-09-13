Audio
The Venezuelan Political Landscape
- Length: 30:04 minutes (27.53 MB)
- Format: MP3 Stereo 44kHz 128Kbps (CBR)
Wrapping up a series of special reports on Venezuela, Latin Pulse looks at a variety of topics across the Venezuelan political landscape, including the role of the military, police, crime, human rights, corruption, and economics. The program also includes more discussion of accusations by the Venezuelan government that the United States is involved in economic destabilization of the Venezuelan government. The news segment of the program looks at reaction in Chile to the 40th anniversary this week of the coup by Gen. Augusto Pinochet in both Chile and in Washington, D.C. The program also includes a commentary on Chile.
The program includes in-depth interviews with:
Hugo Perez Hernaiz of Universidad Catolica & Universidad Central de Venezuela; and
George Ciccariello-Maher of Drexel University.
Executive Producer: Rick Rockwell and
Associate Producer: Megan Ekhaml.
Source: http://latinpulse.blogspot.com/2013/09/latin-pulse-9122013.html
