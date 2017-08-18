Check Out Our New Site!

Opinion and Analysis: Participation
At long last, our new website is ready to roll! That’s right, for the first time in a decade, Venezuelanalysis will be getting a much needed facelift. It’s a big change for all of us here at Venezuelanalysis, and the final product is the result of almost a year of planning, designing, humming-and-harring, self criticism, re-planning, re-designing and tweaking everything until it was perfect. Yup, it’s been a long road, but we’re pretty proud of the results!
Of course, the new site wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing designer Miguel, who has done an incredible job of rebuilding VA from the ground up. Even more importantly though, we need to thank our readers. If you’re reading this, then you’re the reason we get out of bed in the morning. As an independent journalistic collective, VA is funded by our readers. We’re pretty much the only English language, left-wing news outlet dedicated to covering Venezuela on a daily basis, from a progressive, grassroots perspective. We don’t receive any government or corporate funding, and exist exclusively to provide frank, progressive news and analysis on Venezuela. We’re all proud to be part of this project. Over our 14 years of history, we’ve been described as “indispensable” by Tariq Ali and “invaluable” by Oliver Stone. Noam Chomsky says, “Venezuelanalysis.com has regularly provided very useful description, analysis, and commentary on developments in Venezuela, rarely available in the US or the West generally.”
We believe independent reporting is critical, especially during these difficult times. The Trump era has coincided with a wave of counter-revolution across Latin America, not to mention the daily struggle for ordinary Venezuelans. As John Pilger once put it, “Never has a country, its people, its politics, its leader, its myths and truths been so misreported and lied about as Venezuela in the past decade.”
“Not only has Venezuelanalysis done much to correct this with its scrupulous attention to facts, both obvious and concealed, it has opened up a unique space for genuine critique of one of the world's most imaginative popular movements. I can't think of another website on the web more deserving of support,” he said.
If you’d like to help us, we’re always grateful for any support. If you’d like to see the revolution for yourself, contact us about how you can join a brigade to Venezuela.
Anyway, as a bit of a treat to our readers, continue to scroll down for a few shots of the new site. Keen-eyed readers will notice a lot has changed, even down to the VA logo. Of course, you’ll be able to see the entire new site when it goes live on Monday, August 21.
In solidarity,
Ryan for all of us at VA
The new homepage! The general look is aimed at making the site a little more modern, while also expressing our grassroots focus with street art-inspired backgrounds.
The footer, complete with some sweet background artwork.
As readers may have noticed over the last few months, we’re making an effort to expand VA to include more multimedia content, including on the ground video reports from our multimedia expert Katrina. To reflect this, we’ve made the multimedia section a little more bold.
Remember, the new site will be up on Monday, so stay tuned!
