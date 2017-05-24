Opinion and Analysis: International
Venezuela Expresses Condolences to the British People and Government for Manchester Terrorist Attack
The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its condolences to the British people and government for the terrorist attack on May 22nd in Manchester, in which twenty two people lost their lives and dozens were injured. We extend our sympathy to the family and friends of the victims of this reproachable incident.
Venezuela categorically condemns and rejects terrorism in all of its forms, and reiterates its call on the international community to attend to and prevent the causes of these serious hate crimes which affect all of humanity. The vile terrorist attack against young victims in Manchester is an attack against the future and hope of the people.
The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela expresses its condolences to the people of the United Kingdom, the family members of the victims, and hopes for the full recovery of the wounded, ratifying once more its commitment to peace, respect for life and tolerance.
Caracas, May 23 2017
