Opinion and Analysis: Participation | Politics
An Open Letter to the LASA Executive Committee on the Situation in Venezuela
As members of the Latin American Studies Association, we take issue with the Executive Committee’s April 2017 statement on Venezuela. The statement condemns the Venezuelan government for “a decisive step towards authoritarian rule,” referring to the March 29 decision of the Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (Supreme Court) to temporarily revoke the powers of the Venezuelan National Assembly in response to the Assembly’s seating of three opposition legislators accused of fraud. We too are critical of certain actions of the Venezuelan government, including the TSJ’s March 29 decision – which, we were happy to observe, the TSJ mostly reversed on April 1. But we find the Executive Committee’s statement highly misleading. In singling out the Nicolás Maduro government for criticism, and ignoring the threats to Venezuelan democracy and peace represented by the right-wing opposition and U.S. government, the statement seriously distorts the situation. This omission runs the risk of justifying further U.S. intervention in the country and lending cover to an opposition with a long record of antidemocratic behavior.
Many factors have contributed to the grave economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Some are longstanding and structural, such as the inherent weaknesses of an oil-dependent economy. Other factors include the hostility of most private businesses to the Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro governments, an often-violent opposition and U.S. government that have never accepted the electoral legitimacy of Chávez or Maduro, and – yes – certain actions and inactions of the government itself, which, despite facilitating advances in social welfare and participatory governance since 1999, has mismanaged the currency and done too little to promote the diversification and democratization of the economy.
Unfortunately, the Executive Committee’s statement implies that the Maduro government bears primary blame for the current crisis. It also perpetuates the common right-wing narrative about Venezuelan “political prisoners,” failing to acknowledge that most of those prisoners are incarcerated for committing or inciting violence against the government and leftist civilians. We would expect this kind of Cold War framing from Fox News or the New York Times, but not from the LASA leadership.
A more balanced assessment of the Venezuelan crisis was issued by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on April 20. Guterres’ statement “call[s] on the Government of Venezuela and the opposition to engage sincerely to reactivate dialogue efforts,” and “urge[s] that all efforts be made to lower tensions and prevent further clashes.” We echo the spirit of Guterres’s statement, and further call for the cessation of all U.S. hostilities toward Venezuela – including the sanctions currently in place against Venezuelan officials, the “democracy promotion” programs that funnel money to right-wing opposition forces, and all other forms of intervention.
Sincerely,
The undersigned current and former members of LASA:
-
Serena Ahmed, Independent scholar
-
César Aponte, Casa de Cronopios
-
Robert Austin, University of Sydney
-
William Aviles, University of Nebraska at Kearney
-
Dario Azzellini, Murphy Institute, CUNY
-
Marc Becker, Truman State University
-
William Bollinger, California State University Los Angeles
-
Rosalind Bresnahan, California State University (retired)
-
Raul Burbano, Common Frontiers
-
Ronald Chilcote, University of California Riverside
-
George Ciccariello-Maher, Drexel University
-
Amy Cooper, Saint Louis University
-
Tomás Crowder-Taraborrelli, Sosa University of America
-
Héctor Cruz Feliciano, Universidad Autónoma de Nicaragua
-
Jorge Enrique Cuéllar, Yale University
-
Isaac Curtis, University of Pittsburgh
-
Jonathan Dettman, University of Nebraska at Kearney
-
Monica Dias Martins, Universidade Estadual do Ceará, Brasil
-
Steve Ellner, Latin American Perspectives
-
Linda Farthing, Independent scholar
-
Sujatha Fernandes, University of Sydney
-
Edgar Iván Gutiérrez, Riverside City College
-
John L. Hammond, Hunter College and Graduate Center, CUNY
-
Richard L. Harris, University of Hawai’i at Hilo
-
Kevin Henderson, University of Massachusetts Amherst
-
Forrest Hylton, Northwestern University
-
Clara E. Irazábal Zurita, University of Missouri – Kansas City
-
Dale L. Johnson, Rutgers University (emeritus)
-
George Leddy, Latin American Perspectives
-
Fernando Leiva, University of California Santa Cruz
-
Rowan Lubbock, Birkbeck College, University of London
-
Stanley Malinowitz, Universidad Nacional de Colombia
-
Liz Mason-Deese, University of Mary Washington
-
Angus McNelly, Queen Mary, University of London
-
Ronaldo Munck, Dublin City university
-
Simeon J. Newman, University of Michigan
-
Richard Parra, Peruvian writer
-
Ivan Pojomovsky, Universidade Federal de Pernambuco
-
Shahid Qadir, Third World Quarterly
-
Peter Ranis, Graduate Center, CUNY
-
Tathagatan Ravindran, Universidad Icesi, Colombia
-
Gerardo Rénique, City College of New York, CUNY
-
William Robinson, University of California at Santa Barbara
-
Alexander Sanson, Goucher College
-
Naomi Schiller, Brooklyn College, CUNY
-
T.M. Scruggs, University of Iowa (emeritus)
-
Diana Carolina Sierra Becerra, University of Michigan
-
Pablo Silva, University of California Davis
-
Victor Silverman, Pomona College
-
Susan Spronk, University of Ottawa
-
Richard Stahler-Sholk, Eastern Michigan University
-
Luis Suárez Salazar, Unión de Escritores y Artistas de Cuba
-
Sinclair Thomson, New York University
-
Miguel Tinker Salas, Pomona College
-
Harry E. Vanden, University of South Florida
-
Jonah Walters, Rutgers University
-
Clare Weber, Latin American Perspectives
-
Kristi M. Wilson, Soka University of America
-
Tamar Diana Wilson, Latin American Perspectives
-
Tony Wood, New York University
-
Kevin A. Young, University of Massachusetts Amherst
