In Detail: The Deaths So Far

Since April 4, 2017, violent anti-government protests have rocked Venezuela. Characterised by deadly clashes between state security forces and opposition demonstrators, vandalism and destruction of public institutions, and the assassination of Chavista supporters, the unrest has left 31 people dead to date. Hundreds more have been injured.
Despite the heavy press coverage, there is significant confusion over how these deaths occurred and at the hands of whom. In a bid for clarity, Venezuelanalysis provides readers with an in-depth and a complete account of the deaths so far below.
This table will be updated on a daily basis.
Total death count: 31
Date last updated:April 27
|
Deaths caused by authorities
|
Direct victims of opposition political violence
|
Indirect victims opposition political violence
|
Deaths still unaccounted for
|
Accidental deaths
|
Deaths attributed to pro-gov’t civilians
|
5
(Gruseny Antonio Canelon, Daniel Queliz, Jairo Ortiz, Christian Ocha, Albert Rodriguez)
|
9
(Bryan Principal, Oliver Villa Camargo, Neumar Jose Sanclemente, Ramon Martinez, Almelina Carrillo, Paola Ramirez, Jesus Leonardo Sulbaran, Luis Alberto Marquez, Efrain Sierra)
|
1
(Ricarda Gonzales)
|
8
(Juan Pernalete, Renzo Rodriguez, Orlando Jhosep Medina, Mervins Guitian, Francisco González, Kevin Leon, Carlos Moreno, Miguel Ángel Colmenares)
|
8
(Jairo Ramírez, William Marrero, Robert Centeno, Jonathan Meneses, Elio Pacheco,, Kenyer Aranguren, Stivenson Zamora, Yorgeiber Rafael Barrena Bolivar)
|
0
|
Name of Victim
|
Political affiliation
|
Alleged party responsible
|
Circumstances
|
Location and date
|
Status of litigation
|
Jairo Ortiz, 19
|
None
|
National Bolivarian Police Force (PNB)
|
Bystander in protest.
|
Carrizal, Miranda/April 6
|
Officer arrested and charged.
|
Daniel Alejandro Queliz Araca, 20
|
Opposition protester
|
Carabobo State Police
|
Queliz was reportedly shot in the neck by police during a protest in front of the Los Parques apartment complex.
|
Valencia, Carabobo /April 10
|
Two police officers arrested on April 12 and indicted.
|
Ricarda de Lourdes Gonzalez, 87
|
None
|
Indirectly anti-government protesters
|
The opposition initially claimed that she had died due to tear gas used by authorities. Her family (daughter) later revealed that she had suffered a CVA and they had been unable to get her to a hospital in time due to opposition roadblocks.
|
Bello Monte, Caracas/April 10
|
None to date.
|
Miguel Ángel Colmenares, 36
|
Opposition, but neighbors and family members claim he was not involved in the protests.
|
Unclear
|
National Ombudsman initially reported Colmenares died of gunshot wounds following a robbery by unidentified subjects in vicinity of opposition protests, though the MP has confirmed that he died of wounds inflicted by explosive devices.
|
Barquisimeto, Lara/ April 12
|
Public Prosecution (MP) has dispatched state attorneys to investigate. The body has yet to identify those responsible.
|
Brayan Principal, 14
|
None, from Chavista family
|
Armed protesters from the private Hacienda Yucatán residential community.
|
Armed protesters opened fire on the adjacent Ali Primera government public housing (GMVV) complex after residents from the latter attempted to remove burning roadblocks.Principal was a resident of Alí Primera and was shot twice in the company of his mother when trying to relocate from the scene of confrontation.
|
Barquisimeto, Lara/ April 12
|
No arrests at this time. MP has designated state prosecutors.
|
Gruseny Antonio Canelón, 32
|
Opposition protester
|
Bolivarian National Guard
|
Died of organ failure after being shot during protest.
|
Cabudare, Lara/
April 11
|
Arrest warrant issued for 15 GNB officers.
|
Oliver Villa Camargo, 29
|
None
|
Opposition protesters
|
Crossed a barricade in el Paraiso, Caracas, while driving with a friend. Two assailants on a motorcycle shot him in the face. He kept driving but died minutes later.
|
El Paraíso, Caracas/ April 13
|
None as of yet.
|
Carlos Moreno, 17
|
None
|
Unclear, though opposition has blamed pro-government “collectives”.
|
Moreno was heading to a soccer game at the time of death. He was not involved in protests, according to his brother, although he was close to opposition protests when he was shot - allegedly by men on motorbikes. Media reports suggest Moreno was caught in some kind of confrontation between pro and anti-government protesters. Witnesses blamed pro-government civilians for the death. Moreno died shortly after he was admitted to hospital.
|
Caracas/April 19.
|
MP confirms an investigation is taking place.
|
Paola Ramirez, 23
|
Opposition, but not involved in protests
|
Iván Alexis Pernía Dávila (31) has confessed to the murder. The Minister of Justice, Nestor Reverol, stated that Davila is a supporter of hard rightwing parte Vente Venezuela. The party has denied the link.
|
Video shows Ramirez crossing the road as a group of men on motorbikes drive past. She then falls to the ground. It is presumed that Davila was attempting to shoot at the motorbikers.
|
San Cristobal, Tachira/April 19
|
Davila has been charged with premeditated murder and illegally carrying a firearm.
|
Neomar Jose Sanclemente
|
Sergeant with Bolivarian National Guard
|
Opposition protesters
|
Came under gunfire during an opposition protest. One other GNB officer was also injured.
|
Los Castores, San Antonio de los Altos, municipality of Los Salias, Miranda state/April 19
|
Ramón Martínez, 29
|
Unknown
|
Opposition protesters
|
Shop-owner trying to defend store during looting/vandalism in El Valle.
|
San Andres, El Valle, Caracas/April 20
|
Kevin León, 30
|
Unknown. Possibly a bystander, possibly protester.
|
Unknown
|
Unclear: died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to press and Public Prosecution.
|
San Andres, El Valle, Caracas/April 20
|
8 people electrocuted
Names: Jairo Ramírez (45), William Marrero, (33), Robert Centeno (29), Jonathan Meneses (27), Elio Pacheco (20), Kenyer Aranguren (20), Stivenson Zamora (29), Yorgeiber Rafael Barrena Bolivar (15)
|
Presumably opposition
|
Accidental
|
The victims received an electric shock – possibly from a security mechanism – as they attempted to loot a bakery.
|
San Andres, El Valle, Caracas/April 20
|
MP dispatched district attorney.
|
Francisco González, 34
|
Unknown, presumably opposition
|
Unknown
|
Gonzalez died from gunshot wounds in El Valle during looting on April 20.
|
El Valle, Caracas/April 20
|
MP is investigating his death.
|
Albert Alejandro Rodriguez Aponte, 16
|
Presumably opposition
|
State security forces
|
The Public Prosecution has confirmed that Rodriguez was asphyxiated by tear gas used to control unrest in El Valle.
|
San Andres, El Valle, Caracas/April 20
|
Under investigation by the MP. The body has yet to identify the individual responsible.
|
Mervins Guitian Díaz, 26
|
Unknown. Believed to be bystander
|
Unknown
|
Unclear: Opposition Mayor Carlos Oscariz reports that Diaz was shot in the vicinity of a protest. MP confirms he died after being shot in abdomen.
|
5 de Julio, Petare, Miranda/April 21
|
MP dispatched district attorney to investigate.
|
Almelina Carrillo, 47
|
Unknown
|
Presumably opposition sympathiser
|
Was struck in the head by a frozen bottle close to the April 19 Chavista march, thrown presumably by an opposition sympathiser from a building above. She was hospitalized in critical condition but died on April 23. She was a nurse on her way to work when she encountered the march and was struck.
|
Caracas/April 19, later died on April 23.
|
None known to date.
|
Jesus Leonardo Sulbaran, 42
|
Merida state gov’t worker, Chavista
|
Opposition sniper(s)
|
Shot in the neck during pro-government rally by alleged sniper(s) firing from nearby apartment.
|
Merida/April 24
|
National and state attorneys dispatched to investigate.
|
Luis Alberto Marquez, 52
|
Merida state gov’t worker, Chavista
|
Opposition sniper(s)
|
Shot in the head during pro-government rally by alleged sniper(s) firing from nearby apartment.
|
Merida/April 24, died 1.30am April 25
|
MP has yet to issue a public statement regarding the status of his individual case.
|
Orlando Johan Jhosep Medina, 23
|
Opposition protester. Mother is local Chavista leader and employee of Municipal Council.
|
Unclear
|
Shot in the head by shotgun round during violent anti-government demonstration near town hall in Tocuyo in early hours of April 24.
|
Tocuyo, Lara/ April 24
|
State district attorney commissioned to investigate.
|
Renzo Rodriguez Roda, 54
|
Unknown, presumed opposition supporter
|
Unclear
|
Shot in the chest near the Bolivar municipality’s town hall in Barinas state. He was in the vicinity of an opposition demonstration at the time. Public Prosecution suggests that a lone subjected “fired several shots” nearby, and Rodriguez was shot in the chest.
|
Bolivar, Barinas/April 24
|
National and state attorneys dispatched to investigate.
|
Christian Humberto Ochoa Soriano, 22
|
Opposition protester
|
Carabobo State Police
|
Shot while protesting in Miguel Pena, Carabobo. Died later in hospital.
|
Carabobo, Valencia/April 24, died April 25
|
Police officer Gerson Alberto Quintero, 36, to be indicted for homicide by MP.
|
Juan Pablo Pernalete Lovera, 20
|
Opposition protester
|
Unknown. Opposition have blamed tear gas used by state security forces.
|
Injured while protesting in Altamira. Admitted to hospital without vital signs. Public Prosecution confirmed that victim died from haematoma in left hand side of chest.
|
Altamira, Caracas/April 27
|
Efraín Sierra, 34
|
Passerby, Chavista
|
Opposition protesters
|
Tachira Governor José Gregorio Vielma Mora told press that Sierra was killed after opposition protesters attempted to steal his motorbike at a roadblock.
|
Tachira/April 26
|
MP has yet to release an official statement on this case.
