Communique of the Non-Aligned Movement in Solidarity with Venezuela
The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, in line with its principled position of condemnation at the promulgation and application of unilateral coercive measures against countries of the Movement, which are in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, rejects the latest decision of the Government of the United States of America, on 13 January 2017, to renew its unilateral coercive measures against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela under the Executive Order signed by President Barack Obama on 8 March 2015, which declares “a national emergency with respects to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States posed by the situation in Venezuela”.
The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement deplores these disproportionate measures and reiterates its firm support to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in line with the Bandung principles. In this regard, the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement emphasizes the need to respect international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the Declaration of Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.
The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement emphasizes the importance of dialogue to promote the peaceful settlement of disputes and, in this regard, urge the Government of the United States and the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to engage in constructive dialogue.
The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement expresses its full solidarity and support to the People and Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in rejection of these measures, and, in line with its principled position, urges the Government of the United States of America to desist and repeal such coercive measures, which are contrary to international law, the UN Charter and the norms and principles governing peaceful relations among States, affect the spirit of dialogue and political understanding among nations, and prevent the full economic and social development of the peoples who are subjected to them.
